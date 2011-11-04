Gerald Carpenter: Master Chorale to Sing the Praises of Vivaldi, Buxtehude

The splendid choral ensemble the Santa Barbara Master Chorale, under the direction of Steven Hodson, will offer its fall concert, “A Glorious Celebration!” at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

Ah, where would choral groups be without the Baroque era? The Master Chorale will perform four works from the late 17th and early 18th centuries: the Gloria and Magnificat in G-Minor of Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), and the Gloria and Magnificat of Dietrich Buxtehude (1637-1707).

I know so little of Buxtehude’s music that it would be presumptuous of me to profess an undying admiration for him, or to urge you to attend this concert on the strength of his indispensability. My musical time machine never landed in Lübeck, that’s all. One can’t be musically everywhere at once. I’ve been patting myself on the back, in recent years, for my belated discovery of the greatness of Heinrich Schütz, so I daresay it’s not too late for me and Buxtehude to get together. I know that Johann Sebastian Bach admired him, and you can’t come more highly recommended than that.

Among Baroque musicians, however, I prefer the Italians to the Germans, and among the Italians, I prefer the Venetians to everybody else (going so far, indeed, as to proclaim Claudio Monteverdi an honorary Venetian). That brings me to Vivaldi, one of a handful of composers whom I love unreservedly.

Vivaldi is known as a composer of concertos, especially violin concertos, but he claimed to have composed some 94 operas (only 54of which have been identified). He also wrote a large corpus of sacred music, but only the Gloria is performed with any regularity. The opening is rather Handelian in its ebullience — indeed, the whole gorgeous work strikes me as closer to Hanover than Venice.

Not so the Magnificat in G-Minor, which is as much a sacred work by an operatic composer as Giuseppe Verdi’s Manzoni Requiem or Gioachino Rossini’s Stabat Mater. In the second version of this work that Vivaldi produced, he went so far as to name the soloists in the arias — “Apollonia,” “Bolognesa” and “Chiaretta” for the sopranos; “Ambrosina” and “Alberta” for the altos — as if they were characters in an opera or oratorio. But both works possess that heady mixture of sensuality and dignity that seems a Venetian patent.

Tickets to the concerts are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors and $10 for college students with ID, and free for children through 12th grade. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 805.967.8287.

