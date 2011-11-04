Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Offers Duets and a Trio

Flautist Suzanne Duffy and guitarist Anthony Ybarra will open free concert at 1 p.m. Saturday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | updated logo | November 4, 2011 | 1:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert — the first of two this month — at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The concert will begin with flautist Suzanne Duffy and guitarist Anthony Ybarra playing three Hispanic-accented duets for flute and guitar: Astor Piazzolla’s Café 1930 from L’Histoire du Tango (1985), Maurice Ravel’s Pièce en forme d’Habenera (1907) and Jacques Ibert’s Entr’acte (1935).

The rest of the afternoon will be devoted to the Trio in F-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 65 by Antonín Dvorák, performed by the dream trio of Philip Ficsor (violin), Geoffrey Rutkowski (cello) and Betty Oberacker (piano).

I have already had occasion to discuss the Duffy/Ybarra duets, which are, anyway, so engaging and delightful as to require no introduction or annotation. As for the Dvorák trio, it should, on its merits, be as familiar as his New World symphony or his American Quartet, but it has spent its existence in the shadow of its sibling, the celebrated Dumke. It just goes to show you the power of a nickname — composers, take note!

This trio is a profound work — in terms of its emotional content, I mean (Dvorák was one of the least intellectual composers to put notes on a page). It is partly a lament for his mother, whom he loved and who had died shortly before he began to compose the piece. The third movement, Poco Allegro, is full of exquisite melodies that show the composer at his heart-on-sleeve, gypsy best.

There is a fair amount of folk dancing, but kept within sane bounds — none of the obsessive, pounding disruptions that make it all but impossible for me to enjoy the Dumke and the Piano Concerto. This great trio, while certainly under-appreciated, has not been completely obscure. Jascha Heifetz and Gregor Piatigorsky made a marvelous recording of it, as did the David Oistrakh Trio.

Ficsor-Rutkowski-Oberacker is a worthy successor to those ensembles. We are lucky to have them with us.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 