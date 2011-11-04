Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Offers Duets and a Trio

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert — the first of two this month — at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The concert will begin with flautist Suzanne Duffy and guitarist Anthony Ybarra playing three Hispanic-accented duets for flute and guitar: Astor Piazzolla’s Café 1930 from L’Histoire du Tango (1985), Maurice Ravel’s Pièce en forme d’Habenera (1907) and Jacques Ibert’s Entr’acte (1935).

The rest of the afternoon will be devoted to the Trio in F-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 65 by Antonín Dvorák, performed by the dream trio of Philip Ficsor (violin), Geoffrey Rutkowski (cello) and Betty Oberacker (piano).

I have already had occasion to discuss the Duffy/Ybarra duets, which are, anyway, so engaging and delightful as to require no introduction or annotation. As for the Dvorák trio, it should, on its merits, be as familiar as his New World symphony or his American Quartet, but it has spent its existence in the shadow of its sibling, the celebrated Dumke. It just goes to show you the power of a nickname — composers, take note!

This trio is a profound work — in terms of its emotional content, I mean (Dvorák was one of the least intellectual composers to put notes on a page). It is partly a lament for his mother, whom he loved and who had died shortly before he began to compose the piece. The third movement, Poco Allegro, is full of exquisite melodies that show the composer at his heart-on-sleeve, gypsy best.

There is a fair amount of folk dancing, but kept within sane bounds — none of the obsessive, pounding disruptions that make it all but impossible for me to enjoy the Dumke and the Piano Concerto. This great trio, while certainly under-appreciated, has not been completely obscure. Jascha Heifetz and Gregor Piatigorsky made a marvelous recording of it, as did the David Oistrakh Trio.

Ficsor-Rutkowski-Oberacker is a worthy successor to those ensembles. We are lucky to have them with us.

