Goleta Rotary Evening Club Awards Scholarship to UCSB Student

Goleta Rotary Evening Club scholarship chairman John Illgen honored Jonathan Olive-Jones, a sophomore at UCSB, as the recipient of the George & Dale Cavalletto Scholarship Award.
Thousands of dollars are raised each year by the Goleta Rotary Evening Club for scholarships, helping local students gain access to higher education.
Become a member of Goleta Rotary Evening Club, serving communities locally and internationally to make this a better world. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.
Men and women gather in fellowship for a club dinner. Contact club President Martin Seen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.