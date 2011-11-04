Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Goleta Offers Community Hymn Sing

The community is invited as Pastor Keith Jones and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Goleta present a free program of favorite hymns at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, including “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Abide With Me,” “Beautiful Savior” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”
Sing with organ, strings, choir and bells!
Shepherds Bells, directed by Joan Barnett, is the Handbell Choir at Good Shepherd and plays at Sunday morning services about once a month. The Good Shepherd choir is directed by Adam Phillips.
Members include organist Vincent Rone, Andrew Weigel and Philip Cook on violins, Jacob Adams on viola, Zachary Mcgee on cello, Ray Pannell on guitar and Phillips on mandolin. Phillips writes many arrangements and music, and soon will release his own CD of joliday music.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 380 N. Fairview Ave.
— Ruth Bartz represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.