Gusty Weekend Expected to Blow Into Santa Barbara

Wind advisory in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday; forecast calls for rain showers, mostly on Sunday

Santa Barbara could see rain showers this weekend along with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a wind advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday. Late Friday, north winds of 20 to 30 mph were raking the South Coast, with gusts as high as 40 mph below canyons and passes. Motorists are urged to use caution, especially on Highways 101 along the Gaviota coast and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Most of the rain is expected to appear Sunday.

The forecast called for a 50 percent chance of showers through late Friday. Temperatures were expected to dip to 47 degrees with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A large northwest swell is expected to bring high surf conditions along the Central Coast through Saturday morning, and dangerous rip currents are expected along beaches. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 65, but winds between 5 and 15 mph may continue throughout the day. A 20 percent chance of rain is expected after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain for Sunday, and showers are likely before 11 a.m. Sunday. Gusts may be as high as 25 mph, and a high near 66 degrees is expected.

