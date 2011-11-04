Highway 225 Lane Closures Planned in Santa Barbara

Crews will retrieve soil samples near Castillo and Montecito streets

A project to retrieve soil samples will result in lane closures on Highway 225 near the intersection of Castillo and Montecito streets in Santa Barbara from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, and again Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the area during this project. Flaggers will be posted in the area to assist motorists in moving through this work zone.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The contractor for the $20,000 project is ARCADIS of Santa Maria under permit from Caltrans and the City of Santa Barbara.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.