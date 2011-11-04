Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Advisers ‘Serve Up Solutions’ for Global Economy, Taxes and Financial Planning

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Mission Wealth Management host Santa Barbara forum to offer insight and strategies

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | November 4, 2011 | 7:15 p.m.

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP and Mission Wealth Management LLC “Served Up Solutions” on the global economy, tax landscape and financial planning at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

Matthew Adams, director of investments for Mission Wealth Management, provided insight on the global economy and investment strategies. He said other than the proposed 50 percent haircut for Greece’s debt problems, Europe has Portugal, Spain and Italy to worry about.

“The big problem in the room is Italy; $2.5 trillion in debt, it’s the third most indebted nation in the world,” Adams said.

There are two ways to get out of it — to grow its way out or through some form of austerity. Adams said the European Central Bank is the ultimate backstop.

“The problem with that, though, if the ECB gets involved, each of the sovereign governments have to recapitalize their own banks,” he said. “So it’s spread a little unevenly in the Euro Zone,” with Germany and France holding the bulk of it.

He said the good news is that U.S. exports have surpassed pre-recession levels, and the BRIC countries — Brazil, Russia, India and China — will grow at an average of 4 percent to 7 percent annually.

“They will be the engine that pulls the world economy along for decades to come,” said Adams, adding that America’s expected growth is projected to be less than 2 percent in 2012.

Investors should expect a volatile stock market because of algorithmic technology and high frequency trade, he said. A 5 percent to 7 percent move “doesn’t matter anymore.”

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf partner Bridget Foreman discussed the proposed 9-9-9 Plan, the Fair Tax, the Jobs Act and the role of the “super committee.”

The super committee is tasked with finding $1.5 trillion in budgetary savings over the next 10 years, with a proposal by Dec. 23. Foreman said that if the deadline isn’t met, there will be an automatic $1.2 trillion cut. She added that current tax incentives, such as deducting home mortgage interest, may be reduced or taken out.

Both speakers recommended accelerating income and capital gains to take advantage of the lower tax rates, capturing current deductions before 2013, transferring assets for state and gift planning, and refinancing debts.

She said this time next year, it’s going to be a nail biter.

“The best strategy right now is to understand your financial position, understand the complex makeup of your income and wealth events,” Foreman said. “Really understand them and work with your advisers so that as changes do start coming down the pipe, you have put yourself in the best position.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 