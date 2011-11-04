Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Rollover on Highway 101 at Gaviota Rest Stop

The injured are treated at the scene; the cause of the crash is under investigation

Two people were treated for minor injuries Friday morning after a two-vehicle rollover on Highway 101 southbound at the Gaviota rest stop.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene about 7:45 a.m. with two engines and a battalion chief.

The two people were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Fire crews were assisted at the scene by CHP and American Medical Response.

