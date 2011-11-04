Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:44 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channels to Air City Council Candidate Forums, Statements Through Weekend

Election programming will begin Friday and continue through Monday to help undecided voters

By Keri Stokstad for the Santa Barbara Channels | November 4, 2011 | 12:14 p.m.

For Santa Barbara voters still undecided on their choices for Tuesday’s City Council election, the Santa Barbara Channels will air nonpartisan candidate forums and candidate statements on Channel 21 this Friday through Monday, according to Santa Barbara Channels Executive Director Keri Stokstad.

“All 10 of the candidates have appeared on several candidate forums co-produced by the Santa Barbara Channels, as well as a variety of our community producers’ weekly programs.” Stokstad said. “We felt it would be useful to air the material back to back to enable voters to get to know the candidates and make an informed decision. We applaud the candidates for recognizing the power of utilizing community media and encourage viewers to take our video production classes and produce programs that reflect their own community voice.”

The programming includes forums by the City of Santa Barbara Youth Council, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters, produced by community producer Larry Nimmer, and individual candidate statements.

In addition, Channel 17 has several programs, including Bob’s TV Show, Ernie Salomon Live and Just Between Us, that provide in depth interviews with the candidates.

Check the online program guides for air dates and times at 21.sbchannels.tv and 17.sbchannels.tv.

— Keri Stokstad is executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.

 
