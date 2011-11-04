Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA’s Office Reviewing Videos, Witness Statements from Alleged ‘Excessive Force’ Arrest

District Attorney Joyce Dudley expects the investigation to be complete by Nov. 15

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 4, 2011 | 5:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office soon will finish its investigation of the Oct. 21 driving under the influence arrest in which a motorist was punched and Tasered by a Santa Barbara police officer, prompting allegations of “excessive force” from eyewitnesses, District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk on Friday.

Video from the camera in the police officer’s patrol vehicle shows most of the incident — minus about a minute during which the altercation moved out of view — and Gelson’s Market, 3305 State St., where the incident occurred, turned over a videotape to the DA’s Office a few days ago, Dudley said.

Tony Denunzio, 50, of Santa Barbara, was pulled over by Officer Aaron Tudor in the Loreto Plaza parking lot. He got out of his vehicle and didn’t get back in when asked, which is, by all accounts, when the police officer approached him.

Witnesses allege that the officer used excessive force — punching and Tasering the man repeatedly — although Denunzio wasn’t resisting.

Statements released by the police said Tudor couldn’t get Denunzio to get on the ground and put his arms behind his back to be handcuffed and was resisting arrest, so the contact escalated from a hand on the arm to a trip, hand and knee strikes, and using a Taser. Backup officers saw that the Taser was ineffective and helped Tudor control Denunzio, police said.

One witness said a responding officer repeatedly punched Denunzio in the ribs.

Denunzio was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, violating probation, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, which police say is the result of a DUI conviction. He was transported first to the Santa Barbara County Jail to get a sample taken to determine his blood-alcohol concentration level, then to the hospital to get medically cleared, and then was booked into jail, where he stayed the night.

His attorney, Darryl Genis, has said Denunzio suffered a broken nose and broken ribs in the incident.

Dudley said her office will finish the investigation on or before Nov. 15, which will determine what if any charges will be filed.

“This is not a typical case; DUI investigations don’t usually take this long,” she said.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez reviewed the patrol vehicle video and announced five days after the incident that there would be no internal investigation into Tudor’s use of force.

“Based on what the video recording shows, witness accounts of the incident and after reviewing the corresponding police report, there is no apparent violation of department policy or law enforcement procedure that would warrant a formal administrative investigation of the incident,” he said in a statement.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer and supervising investigator Greg Wilkins began interviewing witnesses last week and are still reaching out to more. There were apparently many people who saw the traffic stop and arrest, Dudley said, and her office wants to contact everyone who has any information, photographs, audio or video recording of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkins at 805.568.2357.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 