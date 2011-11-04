Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Talk to Explore Hot Topics of Public Education

Michelle Hughes will share Santa Barbara County's success stories at Thursday's free event

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 4, 2011 | 12:51 p.m.

Michelle Hughes, assistant professor of education at Westmont College, will tackle the complex issues regarding today’s education climate in a lecture titled “Hot Topics and Highlights in Public Education” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Michelle Hughes
The lecture is free, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 805.565.6051.

“No Child Left Behind, testing, technology, state and Common Core Standards, teacher quality and social issues permeate the media and people’s perceptions of public education,” Hughes said.

She’ll share the hidden treasures and stories of success in Santa Barbara County’s public schools that foster and promote student achievement in the community.

Hughes, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English and teaching credential from Westmont in 1989, has worked as a teacher and assistant principal in Santa Barbara for two decades. For seven years she taught English at Goleta Valley Junior High School, assuming several leadership roles. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and an administrative services credential from CSU Northridge.

She was assistant principal at Dos Pueblos High School for 13 years, heading the school’s writing and research teams for California Distinguished Schools and National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Hughes is a doctoral student in George Fox University’s Educational Foundations and Leadership program. Her research interests include professional teaching dispositions and character education.

The lecture is part of Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things that Matter, which is sponsored by the Westmont Foundation.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

