Tennis: Efficiency a Hallmark of Channel League Singles Tournament

Under gray skies mixed with a hint of sunshine, topped with cool breezes, Dos Pueblos met its opponents in the first day of the Channel League Singles Tournament hosted by San Marcos High on Monday.

The Chargers, as well as most of the participants in the tournament, finished their first round in two efficient sets. Two matches went the distance, however, and kept our attention. Stephanie Cummings (Ventura) and Grace Kim (Buena) grinded out three sets. After nearly two hours, Kim emerged victorious. Julian Mannix (San Marcos) had her hands full in winning her two sets against counterpuncher Aurora Garrison (Santa Barbara).

Sixteen players began the first round:Buena: Katherine Helfelfinger, Grace Kim, Ashley LopezDos Pueblos: Erica Cano, Lauren Stratman, Hannah ZimmermanSan Marcos: Kiki Katsev, Amy Kinsella, Caitlin Mannix, Julian MannixSanta Barbara: Danielle Broida, Rachel Decker-Sadowski, Aurora GarrisonVentura: Kelsey Cole, Stephanie Cummings, Allison Meyer

The second round provided its share of fine tennis!

Second Round:

Lauren Stratman defeated Grace Kim 6-0, 6-0

Erica Cano defeated Amy Kinsella 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Decker-Sadowski defeated Danielle Broida 6-1, 6-1

Julian Mannix defeated Hannah Zimmerman 6-2, 6-4

The semifinals and finals will be played at Tennis Club of Santa Barbara. Semifinals will start at noon Tuesday.

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.