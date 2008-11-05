Camerata Pacifica Receives $250,000 Anonymous Gift

Internationally acclaimed chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica has received a $250,000 anonymous gift to support operations.
“In this time of economic contraction this gift could not be more helpful,” Camerata Pacifica artistic director Adrian Spence said. “This is an indication of the commitment of Camerata’s wonderful constituency, and will certainly aid us weather this storm of uncertainty.”
In addition to the major gift, Camerata Pacifica reports subscription sales have increased 28 percent on last season’s totals, and single tickets sales at 69 percent of last season’s totals with only two of nine programs completed.
Camerata Pacifica performs monthly in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Marino. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8410.
Andrea Moore is executive director of Camerata Pacifica.