Chocolate de Vine Fundraiser a Benefit for Rape Crisis Center

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center will hold its second annual Chocolate de Vine fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

The benefit will offer chocolate creation samples from 11 chocolatiers and pastry chefs, among them Jessica Foster of Jessica Foster Confections, Deden Putra of Bacara Resort and Spa and Jean-Michel Carré of Chocolats du Calibressan. Several local wineries including Fess Parker, Rideau and Curtis will offer wine tasting throughout the evening.

The event will feature a judged competition of chocolate creations and present five awards, including Best Tabletop Presentation, Outstanding Flavor Appeal and the coveted People’s Choice Award.

In addition to listening to the zesty Salsa sounds of Somos Son, guests can bid on getaways to Spain, Catalina Island, Las Vegas and more during a live auction.

The Chocolate de Vine fundraiser benefits the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, founded in 1974 to support survivors of sexual assault. SBRCC offers a 24-hour hot line, crisis and long-term counseling, self-defense programs, and sexual assault prevention education programs. All services are offered in English and Spanish, regardless of ability to pay.

Tickets are $65 in advance and $75 at the door (if available). The ticket to the event includes hors d’oeuvres by Rincon Catering & Beach Club, a commemorative wine glass, chocolate samples and wine tasting. A VIP reception, offering a special appetizer and wine pairing and chocolate and wine pairing, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The $100 ticket also includes admission to the main event.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 805.963.6832 or visiting www.sbrapecrisiscenter.org.

Elsa Granados is executive director of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.