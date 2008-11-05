Horizon Set to Launch Nonstop Santa Barbara-to-Sacramento Service

Inauguration of the new flights will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Horizon Air on Monday will begin nonstop service to Sacramento from the Santa Barbara Airport aboard 70-seat regional jets.

There will be two daily departures, with one plane connecting to Portland and the other connecting to Boise for one-stop service. The flights will fill an important travel demand in the community since Sacramento service aboard Express Jet was discontinued in September, and it is a popular destination from Santa Barbara.

Inauguration of the new service will take place at the Airline Terminal Gate 6 Courtyard at 10 a.m. Monday. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and airport Director Karen Ramsdell and Dan Russo, Horizon Air vice president of marketing, will make remarks regarding the new service.

Horizon Air has automated check-in kiosks at the Santa Barbara Airport. Passengers are encouraged to use the kiosks when flying with just carry-on baggage to avoid check-in lines. Passengers purchasing an electronic ticket via www.horizonair.com have the option of checking-in via the Web at home or office on the day of flight, before arrival at the airport.

Lynn Houston is marketing assistant for the Santa Barbara Airport.