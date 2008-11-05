Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:48 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Horizon Set to Launch Nonstop Santa Barbara-to-Sacramento Service

Inauguration of the new flights will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

By Lynn Houston | November 5, 2008 | 4:11 p.m.

Horizon Air on Monday will begin nonstop service to Sacramento from the Santa Barbara Airport aboard 70-seat regional jets.

There will be two daily departures, with one plane connecting to Portland and the other connecting to Boise for one-stop service. The flights will fill an important travel demand in the community since Sacramento service aboard Express Jet was discontinued in September, and it is a popular destination from Santa Barbara.

Inauguration of the new service will take place at the Airline Terminal Gate 6 Courtyard at 10 a.m. Monday. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and airport Director Karen Ramsdell and Dan Russo, Horizon Air vice president of marketing, will make remarks regarding the new service.

Horizon Air has automated check-in kiosks at the Santa Barbara Airport. Passengers are encouraged to use the kiosks when flying with just carry-on baggage to avoid check-in lines. Passengers purchasing an electronic ticket via www.horizonair.com have the option of checking-in via the Web at home or office on the day of flight, before arrival at the airport.

Lynn Houston is marketing assistant for the Santa Barbara Airport.

