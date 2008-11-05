Horizon Set to Launch Nonstop Santa Barbara-to-Sacramento Service

Horizon Air on Monday will begin nonstop service to Sacramento from the Santa Barbara Airport aboard 70-seat regional jets.
Inauguration of the new service will take place at the Airline Terminal Gate 6 Courtyard at 10 a.m. Monday. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will perform a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and airport Director Karen Ramsdell and Dan Russo, Horizon Air vice president of marketing, will make remarks regarding the new service.
Horizon Air has automated check-in kiosks at the Santa Barbara Airport. Passengers are encouraged to use the kiosks when flying with just carry-on baggage to avoid check-in lines. Passengers purchasing an electronic ticket via www.horizonair.com have the option of checking-in via the Web at home or office on the day of flight, before arrival at the airport.
Lynn Houston is marketing assistant for the Santa Barbara Airport.