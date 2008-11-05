Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:51 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Men’s Soccer: SBCC Clinches Tie for WSC Title

The Vaqueros' Mark Knight nets his 50th career goal in a 6-0 rout of Glendale.

By Dave Loveton | November 5, 2008 | 2:35 p.m.

Mark Knight had two goals and two assists Tuesday night at La Playa Stadium, leading the sixth-ranked Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 6-0 rout of Glendale, clinching a tie for the WSC title.

The goals were the 49th and 50th of Knight’s career. Knight, a sophomore forward from England, has 24 goals and 14 assists for 62 points, surpassing his state-leading total of 61 from last year. Flemming Sorenson holds the Vaquero records for single-season goals (38 in 1996) and career goals (53 in 1995-96).

Knight, who has eight goals in his last four matches, is ranked second in state scoring.

It was the eighth straight win and 10th in 11 games for the first-place Vaqueros (15-4, 10-1). They can win the crown outright by beating or tying Moorpark at 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Playa Stadium. SBCC is 14-1 in its last 15 home games.

Waid Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 14th minute on an assist from Knight. Stuart Kirk made it 2-0 in the 31st minute on an assist from Ibrahim.

The Vaqueros put the game away with three goals in a 10-minute span of the second half. Antonio Bernabe tallied a goal in the 58th minute with Knight assisting, and Knight made it 4-0 in the 63rd minute on an assist from Ibrahim. Knight notched his 50th career goal on a penalty kick in the 68th minute.
Danny Molineaux completed the scoring in the 87th minute with Craig Davies providing the assist.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

