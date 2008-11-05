MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher Receives Transit Award

The Coalition for Sustainable Transportation of Santa Barbara County on Oct. 23 presented Sherrie Fisher, general manager of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, with the Barry Siegel Award in recognition of her leadership in public transportation.

The award is named for local transportation activist Barry Siegel.

The mission of COAST is to promote environmentally, socially and economically sustainable transportation, and to reduce dependency on the automobile. Siegel was a founding member of COAST and was respected throughout the community for his dedication to sustainable transportation. In his memory, COAST created the Barry Siegel Award to be given each year to someone in the community for outstanding contributions to the cause of sustainable transportation.

Fisher was chosen as the recipient for establishing partnerships between MTD and other public agencies, and improving the level and tone of civic discourse on important decisions that affect those dependent on public transit.

Fisher also received congressional recognition from Rep. Lois Capps, legislative recognition from Assemblymember Pedro Nava and civic recognition from Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum.

Sarah Herbold is assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.