New Premiere Date Set for Show Taped in Santa Barbara County

“Momma’s Boys”, a new reality dating show shot on location in Santa Barbara County, now will premiere on NBC at 9 p.m. Dec. 16.

The series, from NBC Television and Glassman Media (the producers of the hit series “Average Joe”) in association with Ryan Seacrest Productions, is being tracked as a potential hit, with NBC already starting to cast for a second season.

The TV show throws a new twist on the reality dating genre: a group of young women looking for love move into a grand house with a group of eligible bachelors — and their controlling mothers. The contestants dated their way through The American Riviera®, considered one of the nation’s premier romantic destinations, and area wineries, restaurants, beaches and attractions set the stage for the make-or-break interactions.

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission estimates that the production pumped more than $1 million into the local economy during filming through expenditures on crew accommodations, local crew hires, location rentals, catering and restaurants and other production related needs.

In addition, “Momma’s Boys” has the potential to expose Santa Barbara County to a national audience of more than 20 million viewers.

Shannon Turner Brooks is communications director of the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.