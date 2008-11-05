Newcomers Prevail for Three Seats on Isla Vista Recreation Board

It was a different story with the Montecito and Carpinteria Valley water districts, with voters favoring the incumbents in those races.

While voters on Tuesday ushered in a new 3rd District supervisor and new Goleta City Council and Goleta Water District board members, more change is afoot in the Goleta Valley, with the election of three new Isla Vista Recreation & Park District board members.

Bruce Murdock, an environmental engineer, came in first with 1,722 out of 8,351 votes, or just more than 20 percent. Students Liz Buda and Josh Cataldo, spurred into the political life by protest over the IV Redevelopment Plan, came in second and third, with Buda receiving 1,635 votes, 19.58 percent, and Cataldo with 1,170 votes, slightly more than 14 percent.

The three winners were chosen out of nine candidates for the three spots, including incumbents Kelly Ann Pritchard, Arthur Kennedy and Marie Cruisinberry, Santa Barbara Independent executive Dorothy Dent, licensed nurse Bob Sumner and student Maria Kazaks.

Meanwhile, for the Montecito Water District‘s two four-year term vacancies, incumbents Jan Abel and Larry Wilson reclaimed their seats, splitting 84.84 percent of the vote between them, leaving resident David Strauss with 14.5 percent of the vote. For the district’s two-year seat, incumbent W. Douglas Morgan’s 2,581 votes edged out retired publisher David Novis’ 881 votes.

In the Carpinteria Valley Water District race, incumbents June Van Wingerden and Robert Lieberknecht Sr. held on to their seats for the next four years. Van Wingerden led at the polls with 3,215 out of 7,588 total votes (42.37 percent), and Lieberknecht squeezed past small-business owner Barrett Reed, 2,214 votes to 2,126.

