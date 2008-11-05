Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:47 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Put a Little Jingle in Your Holiday with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The holiday show, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, is sure to be a jolly good time.

By Meghan Henry | November 5, 2008 | 4:24 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Show at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The Hollywood hipsters deliver their Christmas gifts early this year, with a joyous holiday performance for the whole family. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy revisits festive favorites and reworks yuletide classics such as “Blue Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Three Kings” into a rollicking Big Band extravaganza, throwing in a few new songs of their own. “Zat You Santa Claus” and “Rock-A-Billy Christmas” are cool enough to keep a snowman from melting, while “Mr. Heatmiser” sizzles with hepcat heat that will warm your celebratory spirits.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has long dabbled with holiday songs, releasing an extended play in 1994 and performing holiday favorites whenever touring during December. Its 2004 release “Everything You Want for Christmas” marked its first full-length holiday album.

After first gaining mainstream popularity with its breakthrough performance in the film Swingers, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has become one of the most popular touring bands on the road today. Having put the swing craze that briefly dominated alternative radio in 1998 behind it, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy now carries on the tradition of the legendary Big Bands and orchestras by touring nonstop, performing more than 100 concerts each year around the world.

The band recently has begun collaborating with symphonies in more than 15 cities, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic (at the Hollywood Bowl), the Air Force Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., the Hartford Symphony in Hartford, Conn., and the Atlanta Symphony.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Holiday Show is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Tickets are $50, $40 and $30 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students, who must show a valid student ID at ticket purchase and the evening of the show. Ticket prices are subject to convenience and facility fees. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535, the Arlington Theatre at 805.963.4408 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

