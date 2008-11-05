Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Is China-Bound, and You’re Invited

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce once again will travel with Citslinc to China in March 2009.

Earlier business trips to China in March 2006, 2007 and 2008 were shared over those years with 40,000 business people from other West Coast chambers and their families and friends. The trip to China will depart March 11, 2009, and return March 19, 2009.

Visit memorable sites, both ancient and modern. Learn about how the Chinese business system operates. As you consider whether to join the Santa Barbara Chamber, it is recommended that you do some “homework” to help with the decision. Read a few travel guides. Do some research on the Internet.

Space for the trip is limited. The cost is $1,899 for members (per person, based on double occupancy) and $2,199 for nonmembers. The cost includes round-trip airfare, five-star or four-star hotel accommodation, deluxe tour bus, English-speaking tour guides in each city, three full meals every day, fees for all attractions and any applicable taxes.

The chamber also invites travelers to join a March 2009 journey to Hong Kong, Macau and destinations in Southern China. The $2,699 cost per person includes airfare, meals, hotels and bus tours.

Citslinc has 28 years of experience in the China tour business. The Santa Barbara Region Chamber has sponsored trips to China for the past three years. It is confident that the trips are well-organized and informative.

In many instances, China is not “behind” so much as “different.” For example, there are few ATM machines, but traveler’s checks and credit cards are accepted everywhere. The electricity in China is 220 volts, and an adapter is required to operate even a U.S. hair dryer. However, both the adapter and the hair dryer are available at the hotels. Although sumptuous regional foods will be served, travelers may forgo chopsticks and grab a McDonald’s Big Mac or a plate of Kentucky Fried Chicken. To the dismay of some traditionalists, travelers also may partake in a Starbucks latte.

For more information, call 805.965.3023.

Marcia Reed is vice president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.