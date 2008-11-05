Santa Barbara Man Killed in Double-Fatal Crash Off Highway

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol, fire and ambulance personnel received a call of a vehicle that had run off northbound Highway 101, just north of San Ysidro Road.

Units found a white 1992 Honda Civic on its roof on North Jameson, with one passenger ejected and the driver partially ejected. Neither person wore a seatbelt. Another passenger was trapped inside the vehicle.

The Honda was northbound on Highway 101 at an unknown speed when the driver, a 21-year-old male from Santa Barbara, allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, over the right shoulder, through heavy brush and a chain link fence, impacting North Jameson Road. Upon impact, the Honda overturned.

The driver and the ejected passenger were declared dead at the scene. The trapped passenger was extricated by fire personnel and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in this collision. The identities of the three male occupants are being withheld by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the victims’ families. The collision remains under investigation.

Officer Dan Barba is a public Affairs Officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.