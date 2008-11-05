Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:43 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Custodians Receive Award for Green Cleaning Practices

By UCSB Public Affairs | November 5, 2008 | 12:21 p.m.

Custodians at UCSB will receive the prestigious Grand Award for their green cleaning practices as part of a contest sponsored by American School & University magazine, the Green Cleaning Network and the Healthy Schools Campaign.

UCSB was chosen to receive the Grand Award among all universities competing in the green cleaning category. The campus will be featured in AS&U magazine’s December edition.

“Being a custodian myself for many years, I know how great it feels every time we’re recognized for a job well done,” said Byron Sandoval, superintendent of UCSB Custodial Services, when asked what the award means to him and his staff of more than 100 workers. “When people ask me what I do for living, I always tell them, very proudly, that I work for the custodial department at UCSB. With this recognition for our staff, it makes me even more proud to say that.”

Since 2004, UCSB Custodial Services has had a low environmental impact cleaning policy, with the following goals:

» Improving indoor air quality.

» Increasing worker productivity.

» Training staff to think and act in an environmentally friendly manner.

All custodial staff members are also trained to use only Green Seal-certified cleaning products provided by the campus. They include general purpose cleaner, glass cleaner, disinfectants and floor polishes.

However, there is more to a green campus than the cleaning supplies. The UCSB custodians also use nonantimicrobial and phosphorous-free hand soap; certified green cleaning equipment, such as vacuums with HEPA filters and floor burnishers; walk-off mats that collect dirt and debris before it is tracked into buildings, where it may affect air quality; 100 percent recycled content on most toilet paper, seat covers, and paper towels; and 90 percent recycled content on all trash liners.

Campus sustainability coordinator Jill Richardson, who nominated the custodial team for the award, said the honor is well-deserved. “I felt they should be recognized for all the hard work they do to maintain a clean and healthy indoor environment for all of us to work and study in,” Richardson said.

The award recipients also will be honored at the annual Green Clean Schools National Summit in Washington, D.C., in November.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 