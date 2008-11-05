Volleyball: Simler Sparkles in SBCC’s Fourth Straight Win

Jenny Simler serves the last seven points, acing the final three serves in the sweep.

Jenny Simler served the last seven points on Tuesday night and aced the final three serves as the Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team stayed hot with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Oxnard in the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros improved to 7-9 overall and 5-1 in the WSC with their fourth straight win and sixth in seven matches.

“It’s always fun to play at home, and we gave a good steady performance,” coach Ed Gover said. “Everyone got in and they all played in a good rhythm.”

The Vaqueros got 16 kills from their middle attack with Tara Ahern notching 10 and Angelica Smith adding six. Left-hander Maria Mayer had seven kills.

SBCC recorded 12 aces with Simler and setter Amelia Shugrue collecting three each.

“Jenny serves all day in practice to the A team, so she has to be good,” Gover said. “It was great to watch, so nice to see a kid excel in a setting like that. And Roxanne Solomita did a great job of setting in the third game.”

The Vaqueros will travel to Moorpark on Friday for a first-place showdown with the unbeaten Raiders.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.