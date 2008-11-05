Voter Turnout in Santa Barbara County Falls Short of Expectations

Elections officials currently report 66.28 percent local turnout, far less than 2004's showing of 80.47 percent.

For all the intensity of the election season this time around, voter turnout in Santa Barbara County is, so far, markedly lower for 2008 than it was during the last presidential election, in 2004.

Four years ago, there were 213,194 registered voters in the county casting 171,564 ballots, for an 80.47 percent turnout. So far. this year in Santa Barbara County, there were 204,440 registered voters and 135,495 ballots cast, a 66.28 percent turnout.

“There are still quite a number of ballots to be counted,” said Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland, including absentee cards and provisional ballots that may or may not be included in the count. Elections officials have predicted a turnout in the 80 percent range.

In contrast, the national voter turnout was of record proportions.

An estimated 136.6 million voters cast ballots, about 64.1 percent of registered voters in the United States. Only two other presidential races can compare: the 1908 election between William Howard Taft and William Jennings Bryan, and the 1960 race between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

Clearer results are expected later in the week.

