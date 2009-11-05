Cirone Re-elected Board Chairman for Teachers Network

The Santa Barbara County superintendent works with the national organization to provide professional support

Bill Cirone, Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools, has been re-elected chairman of the national board of trustees of the Teachers Network.

Joining Cirone as officers on the board are Jill Rosenberg Jones, vice president, Goldman Sachs; Alan Federman, controller for TheLadders.com; and Peter Dillon, superintendent, Berkshire Hills Regional School District.

Teachers Network is a nearly 30-year-old national and international nonprofit organization that supports teachers throughout their professional lives to keep them in the classroom, foster better schools and improve student achievement.

Santa Barbara was the first county in the nation to become a Teachers Network site, starting as the Impact II program.

Teachers Network is involved in grant-making, connecting teachers, supporting new teachers, providing online networking and helping set public policy. Click here for more information.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.