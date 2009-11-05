Kid’s World Playground to Close for Maintenance
Cleanup work at the site will begin Monday
By Kathleen Sullivan | November 5, 2009 | 7:23 p.m.
Beginning Monday, the Kid’s World playground structure at Garden and Micheltorena streets will be closed so the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department can perform its yearly site refurbishment.
City crews will power-wash the entire wood structure, add a wood preservative and new sand, and in general freshen up the highly used playground site.
Depending on the weather, Kid’s World should be reopened for public use by Nov. 24.
For more information, call the parks office at 805.564.5433.
— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.
