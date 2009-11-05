Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

McTeacher’s Nights Raise More Than $10,000 for Central Coast Schools

Santa Barbara and Goleta schools participate by working behind the counter at McDonald's restaurants

By Jessica Trumble | November 5, 2009 | 2:06 p.m.

Last month, teachers, principals, staff and PTA members from 15 Central Coast schools went behind the counter at their local McDonald’s restaurants for a fundraising opportunity called McTeacher’s Night.

Through the various fundraising events in October, McDonald’s helped the schools collectively raise $10,323.03.

Among the schools that participated in McTeacher’s Night this year were Santa Barbara Community Academy and Franklin Elementary in Santa Barbara, and Coastline Christian Academy in Goleta.

Other included Oceano Elementary School in Grover Beach; Virginia Peterson Elementary and Pat Butler Elementary in Paso Robles; San Gabriel Elementary in Atascadero; Vineyard Elementary in Templeton; Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton; Robert Bruce Elementary, Battles Elementary, Tunnell Elementary and Adam Elementary in Santa Maria; Fillmore Elementary in Lompoc; and Nipomo Elementary in Nipomo.

“At McDonald’s, we value education and are committed to supporting the well-being of children and families in the communities where we live and work,” said Ted Maddux, a local McDonald’s owner/operator and co-op president for the Central Coast McDonald’s. “McTeacher’s Night gives us an opportunity to creatively demonstrate our support of education and to partner with local schools to help raise much-needed funds.”

Each year, during McTeacher’s Night, teachers, principals and other school support staff work at various McDonald’s restaurants in the Central Coast — greeting customers, working the registers and, in some cases, assisting in the kitchen area with the preparation of food — while students, parents and community members dine at the restaurants to help raise money for local schools.

McDonald’s donates 20 percent of sales generated during each McTeacher’s Night event to the participating school. Since the inception of McTeacher’s Night in the Central Coast, more than $78,000 has been raised and donated to schools throughout the region.

— Jessica Trumble represents Central Coast McDonald’s.

