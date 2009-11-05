Suspects Sought in Armed Robberies at Two Santa Barbara Businesses

Two men flee with cash from Bank of America and Machine Gun Deli

Santa Barbara detectives are searching for suspects in armed robberies Wednesday at two local businesses.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, a male robbed the Bank of America at 1096 Coast Village Road. The suspect entered through the rear doors and approached a female teller, handing her a note demanding cash.

The suspect claimed that he had a handgun and simulated one with his hand. No weapon was seen.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect took the cash and ran out the back doors.

He was described as a white male in his mid-50s, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build, gray hair and a gray goatee.

Detectives with the FBI and the Santa Barbara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation.

The second robbery occurred at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Machine Gun Deli, 601 W. Mission St. A suspect armed with a handgun demanded cash from the clerk, who handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect took the cash and fled. He was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with black clothing and hat.

Anyone with information on either of the robberies is asked to call the Detective Bureau or the watch commander at 805.897.2355.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .