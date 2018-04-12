Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Nowhere Boy’

The exploration of John Lennon's adolescent years leaves us wanting more

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | November 5, 2010 | 12:19 p.m.

3 Stars — Thought-provoking

John Lennon is one of the tragic figures of modern time. A genius whose tumultuous childhood was literally going nowhere, Lennon (Aaron Johnson) turned to music to express his pain and ambitions. This decision ultimately brought together Paul McCartney (Thomas Sangster), George Harrison (Sam Bell) and Ringo Starr to create the incomparable band The Beatles.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Wood, Nowhere Boy is a snapshot into Lennon’s life at the end of his high school years and the beginning of his music career.

Based on the biographical book by his half-sister, Julia Baird, the screenplay is by writer Matt Greenhalgh. He has chosen to focus on the year in which Lennon lost his beloved Uncle George (David Threlfall) to a premature death, and it is at the funeral that he sees his birth mother standing just outside the group gathered at the graveside.

Running away in part from the austerity of his Aunt Mimi (Kristin Scott Thomas), who had raised him since age 5, Lennon walks into a relationship with his mother, Julia (Anne-Marie Duff), when he is told by his cousin that she lived literally within walking distance.

A fragile woman who struggles with what appears to be a bipolar disorder, Julia is overjoyed when her beloved son appears. However, she flirts with him as a young man more than parents him as a mother, and her reintroduction into Lennon’s life only accentuates the differences between herself and her sister Mimi. It is being torn between the opposite natures of the two “mothers” in his life, along with the loss of his father and his father figure Uncle George, that puts Lennon into deep turmoil. It is also what drives him into music when his birth mother introduces him to rock and roll, and teaches him to play her banjo.

A brilliant person, Lennon quickly realizes the power music has to change his life and, when he sees how women respond to Elvis Presley, he starts his own band.

Although the film explores only a very short period in his life and centers on the women in his adolescent years, it is a fascinating film that gives us insights into what made this unique man who he was. It also helps explain why, later in his life, he would connect so completely with Yoko Ono, and why he reconciled with Mimi as she had reconciled with Julia.

Understanding our musicians helps us understand their music and their impact on all of our lives. We want the film to continue Lennon’s story when it comes to an end and take us through the next decades in Lennon’s life to see how his early struggles worked themselves out in his poetry and his music.

Perhaps Taylor-Wood will continue this very well-done study and give us even more insights into who Lennon and his bandmates really were and how they impacted their generation so profoundly.

Discussion:

» 1. The film suggests that Lennon turned to music more as a means to an end than as a passion in itself. It also suggests that McCartney loved the music more purely. Do you think this is an accurate portrayal? Why?

» 2. When two sisters are opposites and yet try to raise the same little boy, it is understandable that the boy would struggle. If you had been one of the sisters, what would you have done?

» 3. There is no spirituality or faith portrayed in either of the homes in which Lennon was raised. What difference do you think a church community or pastor would have made in Lennon’s life?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 