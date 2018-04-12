Have a Hoot at Laguna Blanca School’s Owls in Wonderland Carnival

Admission and activities are free at the Nov. 14 community event

A creative team of Laguna Blanca School parents is planning a whimsical community carnival that incorporates the school’s owl mascot and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland.

Laguna Blanca will welcome the broader community to the Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Montecito campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, for an enchanting day of interactive games and creative play geared for children ages 3 to 10.

Admission and activities are free.

Middle and Upper School students from the Hope Ranch campus will volunteer at the event to assist young carnival guests in a variety of booths and activities. Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story.

The event will feature a mad scientist, scavenger hunts, games and prizes, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and, of course, Alice!

Carnival guests may purchase family friendly food from Tinker’s of Summerland, and ice cream and gelato from Scoop of Montecito. Complimentary valet parking will be available at the school in addition to complimentary shuttle van service between Lower Manning Park (across from the Montecito Family YMCA) and Wonderland.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.