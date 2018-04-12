Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Have a Hoot at Laguna Blanca School’s Owls in Wonderland Carnival

Admission and activities are free at the Nov. 14 community event

By Tara Broucqsault | updated logo | November 5, 2010 | 2:34 p.m.

A creative team of Laguna Blanca School parents is planning a whimsical community carnival that incorporates the school’s owl mascot and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland.

Laguna Blanca will welcome the broader community to the Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Montecito campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, for an enchanting day of interactive games and creative play geared for children ages 3 to 10.

Admission and activities are free.

Middle and Upper School students from the Hope Ranch campus will volunteer at the event to assist young carnival guests in a variety of booths and activities. Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story.

The event will feature a mad scientist, scavenger hunts, games and prizes, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and, of course, Alice!

Carnival guests may purchase family friendly food from Tinker’s of Summerland, and ice cream and gelato from Scoop of Montecito. Complimentary valet parking will be available at the school in addition to complimentary shuttle van service between Lower Manning Park (across from the Montecito Family YMCA) and Wonderland.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 