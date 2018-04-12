Letter to the Editor: Channing or Pritchett Should Fill Vacant City Council Seat
By Lane Anderson | November 5, 2010 | 2:10 p.m.
While I have been encouraged to put my name in to the Santa Barbara City Council for consideration for the seat vacated by Das Williams, I believe in democracy, and the voters have already spoken on who deserves this seat.
In the last City Council election, the first runner-up was Dianne Channing, followed closely by David Pritchett.
They both are close to Williams when it comes to policy and priorities, so I will, in the interest of real democracy and the representation of the will of the people, withhold my name in favor of Channing or Pritchett.
Lane Anderson
Santa Barbara
