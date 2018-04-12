Randy Quaid Forfeits $500,000 Bail, Frames ‘Star-Whackers’ Tale

Fugitives Evi and Randy Quaid, on the run in Canada from court proceedings in Santa Barbara and “star-whackers” in Hollywood, found themselves another $500,000 poorer Friday after a Santa Barbara County judge forfeited Randy Quaid’s bail.

On Tuesday, Evi Quaid’s $500,000 bond was forfeited after the pair failed to appear in court for arraignment on felony residential burglary and misdemeanor trespassing charges.

The couple, both actors currently starring in a dramatic saga set in Montecito but with a recent plot twist that has taken them to Vancouver, British Columbia, are wanted in Santa Barbara for allegedly living in and trashing the guest house of a vacant property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive. They were arrested in September in the incident, and Evi Quaid was also charged with resisting arrest.

Arrest warrants were issued Oct. 18 after the Quaids failed to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to face the charges.

Three days later, they were stopped and arrested in Vancouver, whereupon Quaid, 60, and his wife, Evi, 47, requested protection from Canadian immigration authorities, claiming they fear for their lives in the United States. After a hearing, the Quaids’ lawyer read a statement saying the couple was seeking asylum from “Hollywood star-whackers.”

In an interview Friday with CBS’ Early Show, Quaid repeated his claim that a conspiracy is out to get him and other celebrities like him.

“I’ve had eight friends of mine who have either died mysteriously or had scandals surrounding them in recent years,” he said in the interview with commentator Maggie Rodriguez. “This is what I’m talking about when I (say) star-whacking. I mean, it’s not killing somebody necessarily; it’s just creating a scandal or a mystery around a celebrity that ... that discredits them.”

According to the Quaids, the victims include actors David Carradine, Heath Ledger and Chris Penn. Carradine was found hanged in a hotel room in Thailand last year, Ledger died of an overdose of a mix of prescription medications in 2008, and Penn died of heart disease in 2006.

In the interview, Quaid accused his former attorney, his former business manager and an estate planner of ruining him financially.

When Rodriguez asked if his former associates were trying to kill him, Quaid balked.

“Not in a ... not in a sense where, you know, they’re going to come out and shoot me with a gun or anything like that,” he said. “But, the way they’ve ... they’ve manipulated the system, the court system, to have us falsely arrested and to make it impossible for us to operate on a daily basis in the most basic way, I mean, banking, owning a house, renting a house, renting a car, I mean, we cannot ... we cannot function.”

Superior Court Judge Donna Geck added to the misery Friday, issuing another $500,000 arrest warrant for Quaid. She reportedly will hold the warrant to see if Quaid makes his next scheduled courtroom appearance on Nov. 16.

(CBS Early Show video)