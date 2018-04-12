Santa Barbara College Fair Draws Large Crowd

Hundreds of students and parents learn about options for admission, courses and financial aid

More than 1,400 people turned out Wednesday for the annual Santa Barbara College Fair at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The event featured more 80 college, university, military academy and career technical school representatives who were on hand to discuss course offerings, admission requirements, college life and other information pertinent to the college selection process with students, their parents and friends.

In addition, the fair offered two workshops by local financial professionals that covered strategies on securing scholarships, grants, loans, and federal and state aid for educational costs.

Sponsors included SBCC, Westmont College, UCSB and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Among the participants were Santa Barbara High School junior Mackenzie Hinkle and her mother, Denise Hinkle.

“We are here to learn about our options. There are a lot of good schools to look into,” Mackenzie Hinkle said. “I am working hard to get good grades and see how much community service I can accomplish.”

