Santa Barbara’s ‘Art and Heart’ Wins Shot at Pepsi Grant

Local project “Art and Heart” has won a chance at $250,000 in the nationwide Pepsi Refresh Everything grant competition.

Art and Heart is dedicated to promoting the educational and emotional development of impoverished and homeless or vulnerable children. Art and Heart is a locally based project started by Santa Barbara women Kaye Theimer and Annette Muse.

Art and Heart will provide children with their own painting kits and mentors to support them in artistic expression and trauma recovery. Art therapy is a normal form of communication for children, yet so many children haven’t had the opportunity to express themselves with art. Art therapy is especially useful for children who have experienced a traumatic event such as homelessness.

Art and Heart would recruit more than 50 volunteers and train them as art mentors, and training manuals would be created by Art and Heart. In addition, it would use volunteer art therapists who are mental health professionals specifically trained to use art with children of all ages who are emotionally stressed or traumatized. They would be able to use the art process with more than 50 homeless or impoverished and vulnerable children on an individual basis for one year to help the children express their recent traumas and transitions.

Art and Heart will procure art materials and individual painting kits so that each child would have their very own art kit — complete with a paintbrush, paints and sketchbook in an easy-to-carry satchel.

The children’s artwork (with the permission of the “artists”) will be offered in an art auction at the first Art and Heart Fundraiser — Show Some Heart. Funds raised from this event and auction will be used to fund educational scholarships for the young “artists.”

The goal is to continue Art and Heart in communities with large homeless populations and vulnerable children all across America.

Online voting is under way and will continue through November. Click here to vote for Art and Heart.

— Annette Muse is a co-founder of Art and Heart.