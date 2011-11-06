American Medical Response Adds New Stryker Power Cots to Ambulances

American Medical Response, Santa Barbara County’s paramedic ambulance service provider, has recently begun using 22 new Stryker Power-Pro Cots.

This version of the Stryker Cot can be raised and lowered with the assistance of a battery-powered hydraulic system, which can help reduce injury to emergency crews and ensure a safer transport for patients.

“Back and leg injuries have long been a frequent cause of injury in EMS,” said Dave Schierman, AMR’s Santa Barbara County operations director. “In an effort to reduce or eliminate back and leg injuries, and improve patient safety and comfort, we made the decision to equip our ambulances with the new Stryker Power-Pro Cot.”

Additional Stryker Power-Pro Cot Facts:

» The hydraulics will also act as a shock absorber allowing a smoother ride over rough ground.

» The mattress is sealed to provide a cleaner environment and is designed for greater patient comfort.

» The cot operates on a 24-volt rechargeable battery, similar to one that is used in a cordless drill.

» This cot is built with new-age alloys, allowing it to have a weight capacity of up to 750 pounds.

» Although the Stryker cot is built stronger, the narrower design allows paramedic crews to fit through the same doorways and hallways as existing cots.

» Additional space and brackets will allow the paramedics to mount a heart monitor and oxygen tanks for continuous use during patient transport to and from the ambulance.

AMR has been serving the emergency medical needs of Santa Barbara County residents and visitors for 40 years. The Santa Barbara operation employs more than 140 emergency medical professionals, and treats 30,000 patients annually.

Click here for more information about American Medical Response, or call 805.688.6550.