Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

California Coastal Horse Rescue Gets Challenge Grant to Help with Hay

Hind Foundation to match donations for emergency hay purchases to help horse owners in severe financial distress

By Susan Murphy for California Coastal Horse Rescue | November 6, 2011 | 2:56 a.m.

California Coastal Horse Rescue, a 10-acre nonprofit equine rescue and sanctuary in Ojai, has received a challenge grant from the Hind Foundation in San Luis Obispo for an emergency hay fund.

In addition to sponsoring the fund’s inaugural year, the Hind Foundation will match every dollar contributed to CCHR by Central Coast donors up to $7,500, generating a total of $15,000 to advance this new community equine outreach.

The California Coastal Horse Rescue Emergency Hay Fund will help feed Central Coast horses that are close to losing their homes as a result of their owners’ extreme financial hardship.

“We are pleased to sponsor this innovative new CCHR Fund,” said Greg Hind, Hind Foundation president, Central Coast philanthropist and horse advocate. “It will provide temporary hay assistance without charge at the most crucial time. Our family has a special love for horses, and we are excited to help prevent their displacement from the families who love them.”

“This rare new fund is keeping many horses from losing their homes or even being euthanized due to foreclosures and a continuing difficult economy,” said Cindy Murphree, director of California Coastal Horse Rescue.

“CCHR has helped abandoned, abused, neglected and displaced horses in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County for over 12 years,” she said. “We coordinate temporary foster homes statewide, and take calls from anywhere for advice or referrals for horses in distress.

“We also partner with local law enforcement and fire departments to help with community horse evacuations in disasters. All horse assistance is provided free of charge.”

Click here for more information on California Coastal Horse Rescue, or call 805.444.6746 or 805.649.1090. Click here to make an online donation through Network for Good, or mail checks to California Coastal Horse Rescue, 11235 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai 93023.

— Susan Murphy is a longtime board member and volunteer at California Coastal Horse Rescue.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 