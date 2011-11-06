California Coastal Horse Rescue Gets Challenge Grant to Help with Hay

Hind Foundation to match donations for emergency hay purchases to help horse owners in severe financial distress

California Coastal Horse Rescue, a 10-acre nonprofit equine rescue and sanctuary in Ojai, has received a challenge grant from the Hind Foundation in San Luis Obispo for an emergency hay fund.

In addition to sponsoring the fund’s inaugural year, the Hind Foundation will match every dollar contributed to CCHR by Central Coast donors up to $7,500, generating a total of $15,000 to advance this new community equine outreach.

The California Coastal Horse Rescue Emergency Hay Fund will help feed Central Coast horses that are close to losing their homes as a result of their owners’ extreme financial hardship.

“We are pleased to sponsor this innovative new CCHR Fund,” said Greg Hind, Hind Foundation president, Central Coast philanthropist and horse advocate. “It will provide temporary hay assistance without charge at the most crucial time. Our family has a special love for horses, and we are excited to help prevent their displacement from the families who love them.”

“This rare new fund is keeping many horses from losing their homes or even being euthanized due to foreclosures and a continuing difficult economy,” said Cindy Murphree, director of California Coastal Horse Rescue.

“CCHR has helped abandoned, abused, neglected and displaced horses in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County for over 12 years,” she said. “We coordinate temporary foster homes statewide, and take calls from anywhere for advice or referrals for horses in distress.

“We also partner with local law enforcement and fire departments to help with community horse evacuations in disasters. All horse assistance is provided free of charge.”

Click here for more information on California Coastal Horse Rescue, or call 805.444.6746 or 805.649.1090. Click here to make an online donation through Network for Good, or mail checks to California Coastal Horse Rescue, 11235 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai 93023.

— Susan Murphy is a longtime board member and volunteer at California Coastal Horse Rescue.