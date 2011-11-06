Santa Barbara County Jail Inmate Falls Ill in Cell, Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Officials say death appears to be from natural causes; victim had been arrested the day before for public drunkenness

Authorities are investigating the death of a 59-year-old inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail, but an official said the man appears to have died of natural causes.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Saturday that the inmate, Harold Lynn Salvador, had been arrested in Goleta on Friday afternoon for public drunkenness. Salvador, who was listed as a transient, was booked into the jail around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Sugars, Salvador apparently became ill late Friday and was taken by ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital early Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Sugars said the death appears to be the result of natural causes, and there is no indication of foul play or a suicide attempt.

In July, another inmate was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide. Juan Rodriguez-Zepeda, 29, of Lompoc, was awaiting trial on charges of DUI and vehicular homicide in a March head-on crash on Highway 154 that killed Danny Ordas, 67, of Santa Barbara, and injured two other people.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.