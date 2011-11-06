Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Jail Inmate Falls Ill in Cell, Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Officials say death appears to be from natural causes; victim had been arrested the day before for public drunkenness

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 6, 2011 | 1:33 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 59-year-old inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail, but an official said the man appears to have died of natural causes.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Saturday that the inmate, Harold Lynn Salvador, had been arrested in Goleta on Friday afternoon for public drunkenness. Salvador, who was listed as a transient, was booked into the jail around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to Sugars, Salvador apparently became ill late Friday and was taken by ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital early Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Sugars said the death appears to be the result of natural causes, and there is no indication of foul play or a suicide attempt.

In July, another inmate was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide. Juan Rodriguez-Zepeda, 29, of Lompoc, was awaiting trial on charges of DUI and vehicular homicide in a March head-on crash on Highway 154 that killed Danny Ordas, 67, of Santa Barbara, and injured two other people.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 