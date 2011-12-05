Traver Boehm: Five More Quick Workouts for Maintaining Momentum

At work or at home, give these effective options a try if you're short on time

Welcome back, everyone. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving and that all the hard work you’ve put in all year supported any dietary and wellness decisions you may or may not have made on the holiday.

Personally, I didn’t do very well and consumed my body weight in deep fried turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes and all kinds of assorted deliciousness. The day was glorious — the rest of the weekend was slightly less than amazing health-wise.

However, we’re back in the saddle and looking forward to finishing off the year in stride. This week we’re going to look at five more really quick, really easy ways to get your body moving if you’re lacking time, equipment or both.

So let’s get right into it. Give any of these quick workouts, any of the ones that we listed before — or any combination of the two, for that matter — a try when you’re in a pinch for time and need to get sweaty or a quick change of state.

Workout No. 1: 3 x 60 Seconds of Push Ups — 3 Positions

This is perfect for anyone that works at a desk. You’re going to do three rounds of as many push-ups as you can do in 60 seconds in three different positions with your desk and chair.

Round 1 is with your hands on the top of your desk. Keep your body tight and lower your chest down to the desk and then back up again. Do as many as you can in a minute and then rest for 60 more seconds.

Round 2 is done flat on the floor in the standard push-up position. Try to do more on this round than you did on round 1 and then rest for 60 seconds.

Round 3 is performed with your hands flat on the floor and your feet up on your desk chair. Keeping tight, lower your chest down until it touches the floor and press is back up. Do as many reps as you can in 60 seconds and try like hell to beat the other two rounds!

Workout No. 2: 100 Flutter Kicks for Time

Flutter kicks (lie flat on your back with your hands under your butt, draw your chin into your chest and squeeze your abs, then bring one leg up so that it is parallel to the floor and back down in a flutter kicking motion) work both the abdominal muscles as well as your hip flexors. I know of two business partners who did a 30-minute workout primarily of flutter kicks and couldn’t walk for a few days afterward — good fun.

Workout No. 3: 20 Squats on the Hour

I used to work with a lot of Marines and they were known for dropping to the floor every hour on the hour and performing some kind of physical activity — be it push-ups, sit-ups or the like. Pick a day when you’re going to be stuck in your office or home with the kids and set your watch timer to beep every hour on the hour. When you hear the beep, hit 20 fast, full-depth squats with just your body weight. See how your legs feel by the end of the day.

Workout No. 4: The Day Long Deck of Death

Don’t let the name of this workout intimidate you; it’s actually quite friendly. Sort of. For this workout, all you need is a deck of cards. Assign a movement to each suit — for example, hearts equal squats, spades equal push-ups, diamonds equal sit ups and clubs equal lunges.

Carry the cards with you and whenever you have a free, private moment (not in the supermarket), pull out a card and perform the number of repetitions that the card calls for. A “10 of hearts” will get you 10 squats. Face cards count as 10 and jokers count as 25.

Workout No. 5: 3 Lunge Text

Yep, this is another one that will last all day and may get you a few strange looks. Every time you either send or receive a text in a given day, stop and perform three lunges before and then after replying.

As you can see, creativity is far more important to workout sustainability and result than is fancy equipment and a Ph.D. in exercise physiology. The human body was designed to move and to move often. Don’t let the holiday season stop your movement. Pick any of these workouts, any time and give them a go.

Have at it!

— Traver Boehm is co-owner and coach at Crossfit Pacific Coast, has a master’s degree in Chinese medicine, is a licensed acupuncturist at Alki Wellness, and a nutrition specialist. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .