Wind Advisory for South Coast in Effect Through 1 a.m. Sunday

Sundowner gusts up to 45 mph possible, with showers expected Sunday morning

Strong sundowner winds began developing over Santa Barbara County’s South Coast late Saturday afternoon and forecasters said gusts up to 45 mph were possible Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 1 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph — with gusts of 40 to 45 mph — are expected to sweep across the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains on Saturday night. The gusty sundowner conditions are likely to continue until early Sunday.

Motorists are urged to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

A weak storm system will move into the region Sunday, bringing light showers and light snow at higher elevations in the morning.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Windy conditions are expected to develop again Sunday afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.