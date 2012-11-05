Anti-Defamation League’s Cyndi Silverman Receives Senn/Greenberg Award

Cyndi Silverman, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties Region, has been awarded the Senn/Greenberg Award for Professional Excellence.

The award is made possible to two ADL staff members selected from ADL’s international network of 28 offices each year through the generosity of late national chair Maxwell Greenberg. The award is named to honor Greenberg’s generosity and in memory of a most distinguished member of the ADL staff, Milton Senn. Until his untimely death, Senn served as Western states area director and director of ADL’s Pacific Southwest (Los Angeles) Regional Office.

Silverman is in her fifth year as regional director and is a passionate voice in the Santa Barbara community fighting anti-Semitism, bias and hate. As regional director, she oversees a full portfolio of education programs and handles discrimination and bias incidents on a case by case basis, working directly with those affected.

The banner program in Santa Barbara that Silverman oversees is No Place for Hate®, a campaign designed to encourage students to stand up against prejudice and hate in their schools. All of the Santa Barbara district schools (as well as numerous other schools from Oak Park to Atascadero) participate in this important campaign.

The Senn/Greenberg award consists of a cash stipend and a plaque. The award was granted for Silverman’s creativity, conscientiousness and dedication, as well as her effectiveness in carrying out her job with the agency. She will accept the award in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 16 at ADL’s annual meeting.

ADL is commemorating its 100th anniversary in 2013, and there will be different events marking this important year locally.

— Anais Borg-Marks is an assistant regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties Region.