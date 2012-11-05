Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Names Goleta’s Finest Honorees

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2012 Goleta’s Finest award winners.

Goleta’s Finest is a 63-year tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

The 2012 award recipients will be honored with a formal celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Bacara Resort & Spa. The evening will include ample appetizers and cocktail hour, followed by the awards ceremony.

The 2012 Goleta’s Finest winners are: Jim Knight, Man of the Year; Margaret Connell, Woman of the Year; Russell Granger, Educator of the Year; Haley Peterson, Student of the Year; John Daly, Volunteer of the Year; Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House, Nonprofit of the Year; In Touch Health, Business of the Year; Next Energy, Entrepreneur of the Year; Impulse Advanced Communications, Business of the Year; and Senior Planning Services, Community Business of the Year.

“With a number of outstanding businesses nominated this year, we are presenting four business-focused awards,“said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “It is exciting that there are so many thriving companies in our community.”

The cost to attend Goleta’s Finest is $85 per person. A sponsored table for a group of eight is $750. Tickets may not be purchased at the door. Click here or call 805.967.2500 x4 in advance to secure your seats. Please join us on this memorable evening and “A Celebration of Community.”

The 2012 Goleta’s Finest awards ceremony is presented by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Special thanks to our Platinum Presenting Sponsors: Bacara Resort & Spa, Bank of Santa Barbara, Business First Bank, Channel Technologies Group, Cox, Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet, Jordano’s, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Spherion and Venoco Inc.

We would also like to thank our Supporting Sponsors: ATK Space Systems, Citrix Online, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, The Towbes Group and Westar Associates. As well as our Event Sponsors: Noozhawk, Sares-Regis Group, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Airbus, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Shreck, Latitude 34? Technologies, Marmalade Café and Wilson Printing.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.