Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dad Speaks Out About Finding His Son at Crash Site Off Gibraltar Road

Dave Dwelley used coordinates from a cell phone to track down his 17-year-old son, who rolled his car en route to a high school football game

Dave Dwelley tracked his son’s cell phone to the scene of his rollover accident Friday night off Gibraltar Road. His son, Thomas, a 17-year-old Dos Pueblos High School student, is being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a skull fracture.
Dave Dwelley tracked his son’s cell phone to the scene of his rollover accident Friday night off Gibraltar Road. His son, Thomas, a 17-year-old Dos Pueblos High School student, is being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a skull fracture.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | November 6, 2012 | 2:44 a.m.

Dave Dwelley saw the skid mark on Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara, parked his car and rushed to the side to look over. There, about 200 feet down and almost completely hidden by brush, was a mangled ball of blue metal that he knew was his son’s 1995 Ford Mustang convertible.

Dwelley scrambled down the mountain until he reached the car, which was right-side-up though it had clearly rolled for a long way off the road.

The car had a roll bar in it, which was about the only thing still intact, Dwelley said.

Inside, he found his son Thomas’ iPhone — which is how he had tracked the location — but no Thomas.

He shouted Thomas’ name and heard an answer come from about 100 feet away. Thomas was sitting on a rock — sunburned, dehydrated and disoriented, but coherent, Dwelley said.

Thomas, 17, had somehow driven his car off the road Friday night and ended up completely disoriented from the crash, with a skull fracture that medics said was “like a gigantic concussion.” He unclicked his seat belt, left the car and his phone, and curled up under a bush to sleep through the night.

“It’s a little rough when you look out off the cliff and see what you know is your kid’s car and it’s clearly in a bad way,” Dwelley said. “Then you get down there and he’s not there, and you call his name and he answers. It’s almost like you’re about to go into the depths of despair — but didn’t.”

He and his wife had started worrying on Saturday morning, when they realized that Thomas hadn’t come home the night before. Thomas, a Dos Pueblos High School student and member of the Engineering Academy, had plans to attend the Dos Pueblos vs. Santa Barbara High School football game with friends and get back late.

“When we woke up in the morning he wasn’t there, and that was our first indication something was wrong,” Dwelley said.

He and his wife didn’t have phone numbers for Thomas’s friends, so their daughter posted Facebook messages to see if anyone knew where he was. They had no luck, and called police to file a missing persons report. Then, Dwelley called AT&T and asked to locate Thomas’s phone.

Thomas Dwelley, 17, survived but his 1995 Ford Mustang convertible is totaled after Friday night's crash about 200 feet off the side of Gibraltar Road. (Walt Quinn photo)
Thomas Dwelley, 17, survived but his 1995 Ford Mustang convertible is totaled after Friday night’s crash about 200 feet off the side of Gibraltar Road. (Walt Quinn photo)

There were no questions asked, since Dwelley was the main account holder on the family plan, and the company had coordinates with a map within 10 minutes. The map pinpointed a spot off Gibraltar Road, which confused them.

“There’s nothing up there. Why would his phone be there?” Dwelley remembers thinking. He called police, who hadn’t heard about anything in that area but said he could go to check it out himself.

Dwelley got in his car around 3 p.m. and drove up to the point marked in the map, where he saw the short skid mark on the road. After he climbed down to the wreckage and found Thomas, he immediately called 9-1-1 and a full response was launched in minutes.

“Thinking back, I was just focused on doing and not thinking,” Dwelley said. “It’s a little exciting driving up the hill, not knowing what you’re going to find, seeing this mangled car but the kid is OK. The car gave its life to save him.”

The City of Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Barbara County fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service and American Medical Response assisted in the rescue.

County Fire Helicopter 309 hoisted Thomas from the scene to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he is still being treated for his skull fracture. He is being sedated since he had surgery Sunday and his head is sore, but should be released in a few days with no lasting damage, Dwelley said.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the way to the football game. Thomas had decided to take “the scenic route” by driving along East Camino Cielo and Gibraltar Road to Santa Barbara High, Dwelley said. He made it only about halfway down Gibraltar Road.

 

Thomas is regaining his memories of the accident, but it’s still unclear what caused the crash. The California Highway Patrol is investigating, but Dwelley says no drugs or alcohol were involved and Thomas most likely was just driving too fast for the conditions or didn’t know the road well enough.

By the time he was found, Thomas had spent almost 18 hours out there.

The family knows they got lucky. Locating the cell phone was invaluable, and they’re so thankful a roll bar was installed on the car.

“If we couldn’t locate his phone, we never could have found him, he was way down there … the car was completely buried in brush so it was hard to see,” Dwelley said.

His wife urges other parents to get the phone numbers for their kids’ friends, he said. In earlier generations, parents would just call a home phone and get in touch with the parent if not the friend, but it doesn’t work that way anymore.

Of course, parents couldn’t track their son’s whereabouts with satellites years ago either, Dwelley noted.

“The outcome was good, and if we can convince some kid to make sure his parents know the phone number of at least one of their friends, and don’t drive as a teenager drives — at least not up there — then it’s a good message,” Dwelley said.

Many friends from Dos Pueblos and family members are visiting the hospital, and the family is doing pretty well.

“We’re really focused on the task at hand — get the kid, get him safe,” Dwelley said. “We’ll probably think about the deeper philosophical ramifications later on.

“Thomas feels bad about what happened, like he let a lot of people down. … He’s OK with us talking about it, because he wants to let people see what happened and tell them: ‘Don’t do what I did.’”

Thomas even suggested taking the remains of the Mustang to Dos Pueblos High School’s parking lot for a day as a lesson, Dwelley said.

“He wants some good out of it,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 