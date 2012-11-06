Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

‘Just Between Us!’ Named WAVE Awards Finalist for Second Straight Year

By William Smithers for Just Between Us! | November 6, 2012 | 12:22 a.m.

The TV Santa Barbara interview program Just Between Us! featuring hosts and producers William and Lorrie Hull Smithers has, for the second consecutive year, had two of its shows named finalists for the Alliance of Community Media’s WAVE Awards.

The ACM’s Western Region annually awards outstanding public access television programs in various categories. Finalists were announced in September, and the 2012 winners were announced Oct. 20 at a ceremony in San Jose.

In 2009, when Lorrie Smithers’ co-host on Channel 17’s Alive After 65 became incapacitated, the show’s producer asked William Smithers to sign on. He did, and soon after the couple renamed the program.

Smithers has had a 40-year acting career in theater, film, television and radio, including the films Attack! and Papillon; the television series Executive Suite and Dallas. For his Broadway debut as Tybalt in William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet starring Olivia DeHavilland, he received a Theatre World Award. From 20-05, he produced and directed the Santa Barbara Theatre of the Air, a radio drama series, for UCSB’s radio station KCSB, broadcasting works of classic and contemporary playwrights.

Hull is an acting teacher, practicing in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara. She is also author of Strasberg’s Method: As Taught by Lorrie Hull and is featured on the acting-training videos The Method and The Method II.

In its three-year broadcast history, Just Between Us! is the only Channel 17 television program to receive two finalist nominations in each of two consecutive years.

The program’s two nominated shows in 2011: Arnold S. Jaffe, Immigration Attorney and Audrey Addison Williams: Protesting SB 1070. In 2012: Professor Frank Doyle: ”Innovator of the Year” (Artificial Pancreas) and Coach Tim Robinson, Presidio Fencing Club.

Jared Malone, Just Between Us! director, also received a 2012 WAVE Award finalist nomination for his public service announcement “Listen Up!”

— William Smithers represents Just Between Us!

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 