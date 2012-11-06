‘Just Between Us!’ Named WAVE Awards Finalist for Second Straight Year

The TV Santa Barbara interview program Just Between Us! featuring hosts and producers William and Lorrie Hull Smithers has, for the second consecutive year, had two of its shows named finalists for the Alliance of Community Media’s WAVE Awards.

The ACM’s Western Region annually awards outstanding public access television programs in various categories. Finalists were announced in September, and the 2012 winners were announced Oct. 20 at a ceremony in San Jose.

In 2009, when Lorrie Smithers’ co-host on Channel 17’s Alive After 65 became incapacitated, the show’s producer asked William Smithers to sign on. He did, and soon after the couple renamed the program.

Smithers has had a 40-year acting career in theater, film, television and radio, including the films Attack! and Papillon; the television series Executive Suite and Dallas. For his Broadway debut as Tybalt in William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet starring Olivia DeHavilland, he received a Theatre World Award. From 20-05, he produced and directed the Santa Barbara Theatre of the Air, a radio drama series, for UCSB’s radio station KCSB, broadcasting works of classic and contemporary playwrights.

Hull is an acting teacher, practicing in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara. She is also author of Strasberg’s Method: As Taught by Lorrie Hull and is featured on the acting-training videos The Method and The Method II.

In its three-year broadcast history, Just Between Us! is the only Channel 17 television program to receive two finalist nominations in each of two consecutive years.

The program’s two nominated shows in 2011: Arnold S. Jaffe, Immigration Attorney and Audrey Addison Williams: Protesting SB 1070. In 2012: Professor Frank Doyle: ”Innovator of the Year” (Artificial Pancreas) and Coach Tim Robinson, Presidio Fencing Club.

Jared Malone, Just Between Us! director, also received a 2012 WAVE Award finalist nomination for his public service announcement “Listen Up!”

— William Smithers represents Just Between Us!