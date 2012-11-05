Montecito Bank & Trust B2B Seminar Focuses on Preparing Businesses for Future

Montecito Bank & Trust continued its second annual B2B seminar series in Santa Barbara last Thursday at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

The B2B series is designed to bring relevant and informative educational events to local businesses in addition to offering depository and cash management services, and financing solutions.

For the first hour, guests mingled and had the opportunity to network with each other and make new connections. Members of the local business and nonprofit communities also had the chance to discover more about local business resources available to them, including the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara NAWBO, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Montecito Bank & Trust and the Scheinfeld Center, who each had informational booths at the event.

The guest speaker for this second B2B event was Kyle Enger, founding partner and principal of BBI Financial, who presented a seminar titled “Preparing Your Business for the Future.”

Enger specializes in providing consultation and training to companies in the areas of financial management, valuation and preparation for sale. Under his leadership, BBI Financial has become a leading provider of strategic advisory services of closely held and family-owned companies across the country. He has taken a lead role in structuring and negotiating merger and acquisition transactions ranging from $5 million to $200 million.

Earlier in the day, local business owners and associates attended a workshop titled “Diagnose the Financial Health of Your Business Rx” and facilitated by Enger. The workshop was designed to provide guests with practical tools to better manage and control one’s company finances through business-tested financial management techniques.

Enger explained what financial management is and how it can improve a company’s profitability. He also highlighted issues that can be resolved to increase viability and prescribe proactive solutions that business owners can implement immediately. Guests had time to ask detailed questions and work with Enger one-on-one.

Later, during the evening keynote presentation, Enger engaged the audience immediately with his dynamic character and informative discussion on preparing a business to sell. He explained how the economic climate is slowly shifting to a buyer’s market, and that 75 percent of the businesses in America will transition from one generation to the next, which will result in a transfer of more than $4 trillion. He emphasized the importance for business owners to build transferable value and to identify their competitive advantage. The audience reacted with amusement upon hearing Enger’s “10 biggest mistakes” business owners make when selling their business.

“The most important thing while preparing to sell your business is knowing your end goal,” he said. “Are you going to own your own job? Or are you building your business to sell? Once you have that end goal in sight, you’ll set yourself and your business up for a successful transaction.”

The third and final B2B 2012 event will be held this Wednesday, Nov. 7, featuring Matt Hicks, former Facebook communications manager and current adviser of R to Z Studios. Hicks’ evening keynote address is titled, “Thinking Beyond ‘Likes.’” A smaller limited seating workshop, “Facebook 101 for Business,” will be held that morning and facilitated by Lorrie Thomas Ross and Justin Seely, both successful lynda.com authors.

The third seminar and morning workshop events will be held at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort. In addition to the evening keynote address, guests will have time to network with each other over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and visit related business service providers. Click here to register.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Montecito Bank & Trust.