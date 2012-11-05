Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Advisory Council Applicants

NOAA’s Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 11 seats on its advisory council, which ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for commercial fishing member and alternate; conservation member and alternate; non-consumptive recreation member and alternate; research member and alternate; public-at-large members (two); and business member.

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve two-year terms.

The advisory council consists of 21 voting representatives and 21 alternates, representing the general public, a variety of public interest groups and county, state and federal agencies.

Applications are due Dec. 3. For further information, please contact council coordinator Michael Murray by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by phone at 805.884.1464. Application kits can be downloaded from the sanctuary’s website by clicking here.

— Sara Hutto is a Sea Grant Fellow for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.