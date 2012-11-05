Noozhawk’s Bill Macfadyen to Discuss Election Results on ‘Ernie Salomon Show’

Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen will be a guest on Wednesday’s Ernie Salomon Show on public-access TV Santa Barbara.
Salomon — a longtime local TV talk-show host, commentator and political observer — invited Macfadyen on his program to discuss Tuesday’s election results as well as Noozhawk’s expansion plans.
The Ernie Salomon Show will air live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on public-access Channel 17 and will be live-streamed on Salomon’s Ustream channel. The show will be rebroadcast on Channel 17 at 5 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
