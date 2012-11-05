Noozhawk’s Bill Macfadyen to Discuss Election Results on ‘Ernie Salomon Show’

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk , @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz . Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook .

The Ernie Salomon Show will air live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on public-access Channel 17 and will be live-streamed on Salomon’s Ustream channel . The show will be rebroadcast on Channel 17 at 5 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Nov. 12.

Salomon — a longtime local TV talk-show host, commentator and political observer — invited Macfadyen on his program to discuss Tuesday’s election results as well as Noozhawk’s expansion plans.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >