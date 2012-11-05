Nova Sensors Moves Headquarters to Buellton

Nova Sensors, a Teledyne majority-owned company, is pleased to announce it has completed a move of its headquarters to 760 McMurray Road in Buellton, significantly adding to its square footage in order to accommodate recent growth.

The company now occupies a 12,500-square-foot freestanding building that houses expanded offices and increased manufacturing capacity.

“The need for more space was primarily driven by Nova’s strategic focus on producing imaging systems for new markets,” said Mark Massie, president and a co-founder of Nova Sensors. “We are excited about the new building and thrilled to be a part of Buellton’s vibrant business community.”

The building’s landlord was represented by Hayes Commercial Group. Athena Contractors Inc. managed the construction project while using many local subcontractors.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday for members of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and invited guests.

— Karen Kawaguchi represents Nova Sensors.