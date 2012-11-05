Rotary Scholar Karly Miller Speaks to Rotary Club of Goleta

Rotary scholar Karly Miller was welcomed recently by the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Miller is a graduate student at UCSB and gave a slide presentation of her experience living in Peru. She was sponsored through District 7770 in South Carolina and spent all of 2011 in Lima, Peru, with District 4450.

Her experience as a Rotary scholar is an example of how high school students have the possibility to become sponsored through Rotary Scholarships to achieve college educations. High school students who become active in Rotary Interact are learning about the opportunities for scholarships that are possible for them to achieve through Rotary Scholarships.

The Rotary Club of Goleta invites you to attend its meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta, to learn more about Rotary scholarships and community service.

Rotary members dedicate themselves to raise money throughout the year that goes to help in a variety of community projects, and scholarship funds is one of their key projects.

For more information, email President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . For scholarship information, email John Illgen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.