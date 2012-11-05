Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara to Be Proclaimed a Purple Heart County

By Eric Friedman for Supervisor Salud Carbajal | November 5, 2012 | 5:54 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will adopt a resolution sponsored by First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, proclaiming Santa Barbara a Purple Heart County to recognize members of the armed forces of the United States who were wounded or killed during combat while serving our country.

Accepting the resolution will be representatives of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a veterans’ service organization formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received this military decoration.

The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to living members of the armed forces of the United States who are wounded in war at the hands of the enemy and/or is awarded posthumously to those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.

The mission of MOPH is to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives and, most importantly, advocate to provide services to all veterans and their families.

In addition to presenting the resolution to MOPH, the board hearing will begin with a Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Vandenberg Air Force Base Honor Guard.
 
“It is an honor to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our veterans who have been wounded or paid the ultimate price with their lives while protecting our country and the freedoms we all enjoy,” Carbajal said.

— Eric Friedman is a staff assistant for Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 
